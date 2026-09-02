The MacBook Neo will be available for P44,990, a P10,000 discount from its P54,990 regular price.

Selected wearables and audio devices are also discounted. The Apple Watch Series 11 will sell for P23,490, while the Apple Watch SE 3 will be priced at P14,490.

AirPods Pro 3 will be available for P12,990, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for P9,490 and AirPods 4 for P6,490. Selected iPhone 17 cases will also be offered at 50 percent off.

Customers purchasing eligible Apple Watch and AirPods models will receive a P1,000 voucher for their next visit.

Security Bank cardholders may also qualify for up to P10,000 cashback on installment purchases, subject to the promotion's terms and conditions.

“These special offers are part of our efforts to make customers experience beyond usual here at Beyond the Box. We want each opening to feel special, with exclusive prices, added bonuses during the opening weekend,” Beyond the Box CEO Charles Paw said.

Members who sign up for the retailer's TechBites loyalty program during the opening will also receive a 100-point welcome bonus.

The opening-weekend offers are exclusive to the Robinsons Gapan and Park McKinley West branches from 4 to 6 September and are available while stocks last.