“Thirty-two years in this business is quite a feat, but the tech landscape will definitely keep changing. Our mission is to keep changing with it, without losing sight of what our customers actually need,” PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez said.

“For now, we’re just having a blast and invite everyone to step into this world we created and enjoy the surprises ahead,” he added.

Mission accepted

For Orbit 32, PMC will transform the Fashion Hall into a “micro-universe” where participants can complete challenges and play games at stations operated by partner brands.

Those who complete all missions can unlock prizes from Beats, Belkin, PanzerGlass, BPI and UnionBank, as well as an anniversary tote bag and commemorative pin.

The event is exclusive to members of 1 Infinite, PMC’s loyalty program. Nonmembers may register on-site or through the 1 Infinite app.

Members earn points from purchases at PMC stores and its official online store. Connected, Lunar and Stellar members earn one point for every P200 spent, while Astra and Cosmos members earn one point for every P100.

On PMC’s anniversary on 26 August, members can take advantage of the one-day “Triple Burn” promotion, which increases the value of one point to P3 in savings.

Members may redeem up to 3,200 points, equivalent to P9,600 in savings.

Anniversary deals

Through 31 August, PMC is also offering discounts of up to P35,000 on select Apple products and up to 30 percent on participating accessories with the purchase of eligible Apple devices.

Select accessories from Adam Elements, Bose, JisuLife, JBL, Laut, Native Union, Nomad and Sony are also available at discounts of up to 30 percent.

Customers who make a single-receipt purchase worth P32,000 may receive a Belkin BoostCharge USB-C Cubic 20W Wall Charger, while online purchases of at least P60,000 qualify for a P2,000 discount, subject to terms and conditions.

PMC training arm Basecamp will also hold an Apple Intelligence Productivity Bootcamp on 5 September from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Power Mac Center Vertis. Registration costs P320 per participant.

Meanwhile, Mobile Care Service Center is offering battery replacement parts for P3,200 and P3,200 off display replacement parts for eligible iPhone 15 models and earlier from 26 to 31 August. Standard diagnosis fees apply.

PMC is also offering trade-in promotions on participating iPhone models and installment and payment deals through partner banks as part of the anniversary celebration.