But the unsung heroes of the moment were quietly working at the mall, keeping the place operational despite the calamity being faced by the city.

Over the weekend, SM Olongapo Central and SM Olongapo Downtown mall frontline personnel, including security guards, janitorial crews, engineering teams, and organic corporate employees remained at their posts.

They were there to serve customers and support customers stranded by severe Southwest Monsoon flooding.

Despite severe commuting hazards and personal difficulties caused by the storm, they chose to stay on duty to ensure public safety, cleanliness, and operational continuity.

This crisis highlighted the true heart of SM workforce, serving as a powerful tribute to the everyday heroes who kept the doors open when the city shut down. Their simple determination to show up and help transformed the mall into a sanctuary for stranded families, proving that real compassion shines brightest in difficult times.

SM Olongapo malls transitioned into temporary shelters, and to directly assist the public, the mall allotted safe, dedicated spaces for stranded individuals to rest, seek shelter from the typhoon conditions, and access free charging stations to keep their communication lines open with their families.

So next time you need help, these mall employees are there for you, even during times of calamity.