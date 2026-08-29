Representatives from SM affiliate stores welcomed shoppers before the opening, adding to the festive atmosphere as customers waited for the mall doors to open.

A mall parade also formed part of the opening activities, bringing added color and activity as shoppers explored participating stores and checked out the various sale offerings.

The event features a mix of fashion, home essentials, lifestyle products and other items, catering to both younger shoppers and families visiting the mall.

SM City La Union also announced an additional one-day sale on August 31, giving customers another opportunity to avail themselves of promotional offers after the three-day sale.

The sale is part of the mall's efforts to offer shoppers more opportunities to find discounted products while providing a weekend shopping activity for the local community.