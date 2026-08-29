Shoppers flocked to SM City La Union on August 28 as the mall opened its much-awaited 3-Day Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 percent at participating stores and brands.
The sale officially began at 10 a.m., drawing customers who arrived early to take advantage of promotions and discounted items across the mall.
Representatives from SM affiliate stores welcomed shoppers before the opening, adding to the festive atmosphere as customers waited for the mall doors to open.
A mall parade also formed part of the opening activities, bringing added color and activity as shoppers explored participating stores and checked out the various sale offerings.
The event features a mix of fashion, home essentials, lifestyle products and other items, catering to both younger shoppers and families visiting the mall.
SM City La Union also announced an additional one-day sale on August 31, giving customers another opportunity to avail themselves of promotional offers after the three-day sale.
The sale is part of the mall's efforts to offer shoppers more opportunities to find discounted products while providing a weekend shopping activity for the local community.