Lawyer Michael Poa has stepped aside as spokesperson for Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team and has been separated from her lawyers ahead of his testimony as a prosecution witness in her impeachment trial, the defense said on Tuesday.
Defense deputy spokesperson Justin Nicol Gular said Poa was no longer staying in the defense team's holding room and had instead been placed in the holding area for subpoenaed witnesses, in keeping with his status as a witness for the House prosecution.
“He is on deck. Considering that Attorney Michael Poa is going to be presented in the impeachment court, common etiquette and proper decorum dictate that we respect the impeachment court,” Gular told reporters after Tuesday's proceedings.
Poa is due to testify on Wednesday on the Department of Education's handling of confidential funds during Duterte's tenure as education secretary. The prosecution has said Poa should explain why certifications from Philippine Army officers were used in documents that account for the confidential fund expenditures.
Gular said he last spoke with Poa the previous week, when they were still serving together on the defense panel. Since Poa's witness status was established, Gular said, the two have had no communication.
Poa was also no longer in court with the defense team, Gular said, but was being kept with the regular subpoenaed witnesses in a separate holding area at the Senate.
“Antayin na lang po natin kung ano po ang testimony niya,” Gular said, declining to comment further because it could touch on the merits of the case.