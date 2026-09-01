“He is on deck. Considering that Attorney Michael Poa is going to be presented in the impeachment court, common etiquette and proper decorum dictate that we respect the impeachment court,” Gular told reporters after Tuesday's proceedings.

Poa is due to testify on Wednesday on the Department of Education's handling of confidential funds during Duterte's tenure as education secretary. The prosecution has said Poa should explain why certifications from Philippine Army officers were used in documents that account for the confidential fund expenditures.

Gular said he last spoke with Poa the previous week, when they were still serving together on the defense panel. Since Poa's witness status was established, Gular said, the two have had no communication.

Poa was also no longer in court with the defense team, Gular said, but was being kept with the regular subpoenaed witnesses in a separate holding area at the Senate.

“Antayin na lang po natin kung ano po ang testimony niya,” Gular said, declining to comment further because it could touch on the merits of the case.