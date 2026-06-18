Duterte camp says impeachment pretrial gains momentum

Speaking after the first pretrial conference at the Senate, lead counsel Michael Poa described the session as productive, saying both camps were able to narrow the issues and quickly proceed with documentary evidence.

“I think it was a good morning session. At least we found ways para ma-expedite yung setting,” Poa told reporters.

“As you know, mabilis na, nasa marking na tayo ngayon,” he added.

The pretrial conference, which formally opened Thursday, aims to simplify issues, identify undisputed facts and mark documentary evidence before the impeachment court begins trial proper on 6 July.

Poa said discussions focused mainly on proposed stipulations, or facts and documents that both parties may agree to admit without further proof during the trial.

“So we will just submit ang aming mga observations sa proposed stipulations — what we will admit, what we will not admit,” he said.

Despite the progress, Poa acknowledged that the volume of evidence from both sides would likely prevent the completion of the marking process this week.

“Right now we're still doing ang ating marking ng mga ebidensya. So I don't think matatapos kami today dahil siyempre sa dami ng mga dokumento,” he said.

The defense expects to return to the Senate on Monday, 22 June, for the continuation of the evidence-marking process.

“We're anticipating na babalik kami dito ng Monday. Hopefully matapos natin ang Monday. Kung di naman, we're ready to also come back on Tuesday,” Poa said.

The former Education undersecretary also rejected claims that the defense team appeared unprepared during the proceedings.

“The records will speak for itself. Makikita siguro sa transcripts kung anong nangyari this morning. Wala naman siguro magsasabi na pumunta kami dito na hindi kami handa,” he said.

Duterte faces an impeachment complaint approved by the House of Representatives in May, accusing her of alleged misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth and issuing threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and a former House speaker.

A conviction by at least two-thirds of the Senate would remove Duterte from office and permanently disqualify her from holding public office, potentially affecting her widely anticipated 2028 presidential bid.