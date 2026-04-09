Michael Poa summoned in VP Duterte impeachment hearings

In earlier proceedings, a solon flagged the inclusion of Poa along with Reynold Munsayac in the defense camp of Duterte, noting that the witnesses may use their “lawyer-client” privilege to evade any questioning by the committee.

“What we don’t want to see would be a situation where these lawyers would basically state that they are bound within ‘lawyer-client privilege’ when the question being asked to them relate to their actual work,” said Saro Rep. Terry Ridon.

Poa has since said that he was willing to comply with the subpoena after it was approved following a petition from ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio in the Justice panel’s most recent proceeding.