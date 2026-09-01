The survey showed that output rose substantially as new orders increased at their fastest pace in six months, supported by new product and model launches, repeat business and a broader customer base. New export orders also increased for the first time in six months, providing a modest lift to overall demand.

“The Filipino manufacturing sector continued to build momentum in August, moving on from the flat performance seen in the previous quarter, when activity was affected by the conflict in the Middle East,” said Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Firms responded by increasing both purchasing and hiring to keep up with greater production needs,” Baluch added.

Manufacturers responded to stronger demand by increasing purchases and hiring. Input purchasing reached a six-month high, while employment rose after five consecutive months of declines. Although job creation remained modest, the pace was the strongest in 21 months.

Companies also accumulated stocks of purchases for the first time since February, although finished-goods inventories declined for a second straight month as supplier delays prompted some manufacturers to draw down existing stocks.

Cost pressures also eased. Input costs rose at a notably slower pace than in July, despite continued increases in energy, raw material and logistics expenses. Manufacturers raised output charges, but selling-price inflation was modest and the weakest in the current six-month sequence.

“At the same time, cost pressures eased,” Baluch said.

Business confidence also strengthened, reaching its highest level since November 2024. Firms cited expansion plans, new product lines, stronger expected order inflows and prospects of gaining new customers.

“Firms responded by increasing both purchasing and hiring to keep up with greater production needs. At the same time, cost pressures eased, and confidence about the year ahead improved to a 21-month high,” she said.

The survey was conducted from 12 to 24 August 2026 among around 400 manufacturers.