S&P keeps Philippine ratings, outlook downgraded

From positive to stable

“On April 8, 2026, S&P Global Ratings revised its rating outlook on the Philippines to stable from positive. We affirmed our ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term sovereign credit ratings,” S&P Global said.

“The stable rating outlook reflects our view that, over the next two years, the Philippines will maintain healthy economic growth rates that will allow fiscal performance to improve gradually while external metrics deteriorate slightly,” it added.

Adequate capacity to meet financial obligations

S&P Global’s BBB+ long-term rating indicates that the Philippines has adequate capacity to meet its long-term financial obligations and remains investment-grade, although it is somewhat vulnerable to economic risks.

Meanwhile, its A-2 short-term rating reflects a strong ability to meet short-term debt obligations with a low risk of default.

A stable outlook from S&P Global suggests that a country’s credit rating is likely to remain unchanged over the next two years, reflecting balanced domestic and external risks alongside generally steady economic conditions.