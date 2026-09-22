GCash is seeking to capitalize on that shift by lowering traditional barriers to investing, allowing users to register and trade stocks through GStocks PH directly within its mobile app.

“By improving digital access to investing, an area that was once traditionally reserved for the privileged few, we are helping create pathways for more Filipinos to build a more secure financial future,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

GStocks PH is part of GInvest, which also gives GCash users access to investment products and services including GFunds and GBonds.

According to the PSE’s 2025 Stock Market Investor Profile report, total stock market accounts jumped 27.3 percent to 3.64 million last year from 2.86 million in 2024.

Retail investors accounted for 99.2 percent, or 3.61 million, of total accounts. Of these, 3.22 million were held online through digital trading platforms and e-wallets.

Online retail accounts alone grew 30.5 percent year-on-year, underscoring the growing role of digital channels in bringing individual investors into the capital markets.

Likewise, GCash is also putting greater emphasis on financial literacy as mobile trading becomes more widely used.

Aside from providing market research and beginner-friendly guidance through GStocks PH, GCash has launched its AI-powered Pera Coach, which provides users with on-demand educational tips and investment information.

“Beyond making access to investing more convenient, we’re doubling down on our financial literacy efforts to help Filipinos better understand and use the tools we provide,” Bangit said.