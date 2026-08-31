Malacañang on Monday warned that those stealing or sabotaging components of pumping stations will be pursued and held accountable after electrical wires were allegedly stolen from the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo, Manila.
Barangay 183, Zone 16, District 2 Chairman Joseph Lipasana reported that electrical wires connected to the generator and electrical system of the pumping station were allegedly stolen by unidentified individuals over the weekend.
“Reminder warning sa mga nagnanakaw. Nakakalungkot ito dahil ginagawa ng Pangulo at ng DPWH, MMDA at iba pang ahensya ang lahat ng paraan para maibsan ang problema sa baha,” Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a video message Monday.
Castro warned that stealing critical components could render pumping stations inoperable and delay the draining of floodwaters.
“Pero dahil sa mga ninakaw na mga mahalagang piyesa ng mga pumping station, hindi sila gagana. Gagastos tayo ulit para sa mga replacement na ito. Paano kung walang makuha agad na replacement? Hindi agad maiaayos ang mga ito na magdudulot na naman ng mabagal na paghupa ng baha,” she said.
Castro urged Filipinos to help protect infrastructure intended to prevent or mitigate flooding, saying damage to the facilities could put lives and livelihoods at risk.
“Huwag ninyong isabotahe ang mga proyekto ng Pangulo. Magtulungan po tayo. Lahat tayo ay Filipino. Maging mabuting Filipino po tayong lahat. At sa lahat ng mga gumagawang pananabotahe na ito, kayo po ay hahabulin ng batas. Papanagutin po namin kayo. Dahil buhay at kabuhayan ang maaaring maapektuhan ng inyong mga makasariling gawain,” Castro said.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier announced that 13 additional pumping stations would be installed across Metro Manila to help manage excess water and mitigate flooding.
During an inspection of the Tripa de Gallina Pumping Station in Pasay City, Marcos said the government was targeting completion of the additional facilities by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
Marcos said additional pumping capacity is needed as the country experiences increasingly heavy rainfall.