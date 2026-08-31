Malacañang on Monday warned that those stealing or sabotaging components of pumping stations will be pursued and held accountable after electrical wires were allegedly stolen from the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Tondo, Manila.

Barangay 183, Zone 16, District 2 Chairman Joseph Lipasana reported that electrical wires connected to the generator and electrical system of the pumping station were allegedly stolen by unidentified individuals over the weekend.