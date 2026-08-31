Social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will assist Philippine authorities in tracking down social media accounts involved in libelous posts, spreading fake news and operating troll farms.

The possibility of restricting social media access for users aged 16 and below was also among the issues discussed by Philippine officials and Meta representatives during talks in Singapore.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag made the disclosure after returning from Singapore, where he and other government officials met with Meta representatives.