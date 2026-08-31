Social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will assist Philippine authorities in tracking down social media accounts involved in libelous posts, spreading fake news and operating troll farms.
The possibility of restricting social media access for users aged 16 and below was also among the issues discussed by Philippine officials and Meta representatives during talks in Singapore.
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag made the disclosure after returning from Singapore, where he and other government officials met with Meta representatives.
Matibag said Meta would help local authorities go after accounts posting libelous content and fake news, as well as those operating troll farms.
He said the government would study how an age-based social media restriction could be implemented, noting that other jurisdictions have already taken similar steps.
The proposal was discussed as Philippine authorities and Meta explored ways to address risks faced by minors on social media.
Matibag said the government’s immediate priority remains going after alleged online “groomers” who target minors and may influence them to commit violent acts.
He said the NBI first detected the alleged group during its investigation into the deadly shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City.
Matibag said the proposed age-based restriction requires further study, particularly the framework that would govern its implementation in the Philippines.