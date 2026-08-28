The arrangement is expected to give authorities a clearer channel for escalating cases involving child exploitation, threats of violence, and other harmful material online.

“These are serious issues, and there is no reason to celebrate. What matters is that we now have concrete commitments and a framework for action,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said.

Aguda stressed that government and platform safeguards cannot replace parental vigilance.

Meta representatives are expected to visit Manila to formalize the cooperation framework and the commitments reached with the regulators.

Meta said it values its cooperative relationship with Philippine authorities and will designate an appropriate point of contact to facilitate engagement with the government and maintain an open communication channel.

The company also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance approach toward child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Meta committed to continue working with law enforcement on investigations, particularly cases involving imminent harm to a child or risks of death or serious physical injury.

It will also continue cooperating with lawful requests for the disclosure of account records in accordance with its terms of service and applicable laws, including mutual legal assistance and other legal safeguards.

Meta likewise expressed willingness to support efforts against child sexual exploitation and abuse material and provide technical assistance where appropriate and consistent with applicable laws and regulations.

Meta’s Teen Accounts currently apply protective defaults for younger users, including private accounts, limits on who can message them and built-in time reminders.

Its Family Center also allows parents to set time limits and oversee content and messaging settings.

Parents were encouraged to review their children’s online accounts and contacts, activate parental controls and privacy settings, openly discuss online threats, monitor significant changes in behavior, and immediately report credible threats of violence or exploitation to authorities.