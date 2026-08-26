A lawyer with the Colorado Attorney General's office, Jason Slothouber, questioned Mosseri about the low usage of the tools, known as Take a Break and Quiet Mode, which were launched in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Other witnesses have testified over the past week that these tools weren't effective, though Mosseri pushed back on the idea that adoption remains low.

"This is one feature with a disappointingly low usage rate which since this time has significantly improved," Mosseri said.

On December 8, 2021, Mosseri testified at a Congressional hearing about the negative impacts of social media on young people. One day before, Meta published a blog post, authored by Mosseri, about rolling out new safety features for teens.

"Early test results show that once teens set the reminders, more than 90% of them keep them on," the blog post says.

However, that number referred to the number of people who kept it on after turning it on.