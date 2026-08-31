Still continuing his gold rush streak, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena added another one to his haul after clearing 5.82 meters at ISTAF Berlin in Germany on Monday, 31 August.
Just 18 centimeters short of his career-best, Obiena placed another gold in his medal haul, making it his ninth gold of the 2026 season.
Obiena finished ahead of Belgium’s Ylio Philtjens, who cleared 5.72m for silver, while France’s Robin Emig settled for bronze.
The Filipino pole vault ace secured his fourth ISTAF Berlin gold and his ninth gold medal of 2026.
Last March, Obiena also ruled the ISTAF Berlin indoor event.
Including his gold medals in Poznan, Cottbus, Berlin Indoor, Halberstadt, Jockgrim, and Międzyzdroje, among his other victories this year, Obiena has now collected nine gold medals in 2026.
The European tour was just a warm-up for the Filipino pole vaulter before representing the country at the Asian Games in Nagoya-Aichi, Japan.