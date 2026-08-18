Ernest John Obiena set a new meet record after clearing 5.91 meters at the Golden Sand in Międzyzdroje, Poland on Tuesday.
It is Obiena’s season-best height as he eclipsed his previous height of 5.85m at the Meeting Madrid in Spain last July.
Seifeldin Abdelsalam of Qatar tallied 5.75m for silver while Cole Walsh of the United States bagged the bronze after clearing 5.70m.
Obiena is gearing up for two major tournaments in September: The World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from 11 to 13 September and the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 24 to 29 September at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.