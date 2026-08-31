In separate letters sent in August, Barangay Chairman Reynaldo Tello appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon for national government intervention.

Tello said decades of sediment, gravel and silt accumulation upstream of the Ambuklao and Binga dams have raised the riverbed and significantly reduced the Upper Agno River’s capacity.

He warned that existing flood protection structures are nearing their designed elevations, increasing the risk of the river overflowing during heavy rains and typhoons.

The barangay said continued siltation threatens nearby homes, agricultural lands, public infrastructure and power facilities.

Tello also cited the history of the Ibaloi communities affected by the construction of Ambuklao Dam in the 1950s.

Residents surrendered ancestral lands to make way for the dam, forcing families to relocate. Some eventually settled along riverbanks, where the barangay said they continue to face environmental risks associated with the river and dam system.

The local government asked national authorities to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the Upper Agno River.

It also sought dredging and desilting operations, the construction and rehabilitation of flood control structures and the development of a long-term river management plan.

In its appeal to Marcos, the barangay also raised concerns over electricity services in Bokod.

Tello said that despite communities in the area hosting reservoirs that contribute to Luzon’s electricity supply, residents remain among the last to benefit from electric services.

The barangay asked the national government to prioritize a stable and reliable electricity supply for the community.