As videos of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. singing on a stage drew criticism from netizens on Saturday, when another onslaught of the southwest monsoon pummeled Metro Manila and neighboring towns, Malacañang Palace defended the President, saying Marcos remains focused on monitoring the situation.
On Saturday, videos of Marcos singing the classics, The Beatles song ‘And I Love Her’ and Basil Valdez’s ‘You’, dedicated to First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos for her post-birthday celebration in South Forbes, Makati City, spread like wildfire over various social media platforms.
Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was one of the critics who lambasted the video, hitting the President for "having a concert while Pampanga and Bulacan are inundated in floodwaters.”
Another netizen, with Facebook handle Mary Ann, wrote: “Unbothered. Untouched. Detached. While ordinary Filipinos are wading through flood water to save their families, our highest leader seems more concerned with keeping the mood light.”
Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, on Sunday, was quick to defend the President, saying Marcos will remain the President wherever he may be.
“Ang paglalaan ng ilang oras para sa kanyang pamilya ay hindi nangangahulugang tumitigil ang kanyang tungkulin o ang operasyon ng pamahalaan. Sa gitna ng matinding pag-ulan, patuloy ang kanyang pagbabantay at pag-uutos sa mga ahensya upang matiyak ang kaligtasan at agarang pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan,” she told reporters in a Viber message.