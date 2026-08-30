Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was one of the critics who lambasted the video, hitting the President for "having a concert while Pampanga and Bulacan are inundated in floodwaters.”

Another netizen, with Facebook handle Mary Ann, wrote: “Unbothered. Untouched. Detached. While ordinary Filipinos are wading through flood water to save their families, our highest leader seems more concerned with keeping the mood light.”

Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, on Sunday, was quick to defend the President, saying Marcos will remain the President wherever he may be.

“Ang paglalaan ng ilang oras para sa kanyang pamilya ay hindi nangangahulugang tumitigil ang kanyang tungkulin o ang operasyon ng pamahalaan. Sa gitna ng matinding pag-ulan, patuloy ang kanyang pagbabantay at pag-uutos sa mga ahensya upang matiyak ang kaligtasan at agarang pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan,” she told reporters in a Viber message.