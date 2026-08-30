The hopes for Gilas are now in their own hands.

A win against Iran will give them more chances to at least crack the top four of the group, as they currently sit behind Jordan and Iran in the Group F standings in the second round.

Currently sitting at 3-4, Gilas will have the opportunity to improve to 4-4 before another window of the qualifiers.

With the win against Jordan last Friday, highlighted by Sotto’s crucial block, the JB-less team will need to rely again on their local talents against powerhouse Iran, which also has an all-local lineup.

The hungry Iranians, who came from a tight 93-91 overtime loss against New Zealand, will be one of the biggest challenges for Gilas.