Only the game of Gilas Pilipinas against Iran will determine the next fate of the Nationals in hopes of another World Cup appearance, as the Aussies and Tall Blacks demolished the first-round Group C teams of Jordan and Syria.
New Zealand crushed Syria, 126-74, capturing their sixth win of their qualifying campaign.
Meanwhile, the unbeaten Australian Boomers secured their seventh win, dismantling Jordan, 126-93.
The hopes for Gilas are now in their own hands.
A win against Iran will give them more chances to at least crack the top four of the group, as they currently sit behind Jordan and Iran in the Group F standings in the second round.
Currently sitting at 3-4, Gilas will have the opportunity to improve to 4-4 before another window of the qualifiers.
With the win against Jordan last Friday, highlighted by Sotto’s crucial block, the JB-less team will need to rely again on their local talents against powerhouse Iran, which also has an all-local lineup.
The hungry Iranians, who came from a tight 93-91 overtime loss against New Zealand, will be one of the biggest challenges for Gilas.