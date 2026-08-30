For adults who already smoke or use smokeless tobacco, the agency says completely switching to authorized nicotine pouches may reduce exposure to many harmful chemicals.

But the FDA has not established that ZYN is safer than nga-nga.

There is no equivalent head-to-head evidence. The risks are different.

Nga-nga brings with it areca nut, a known carcinogen. Tobacco, when added, brings additional tobacco-related risks.

A nicotine pouch contains neither areca nut nor tobacco leaf.

It still delivers nicotine. Nicotine is addictive. It is not harmless. The FDA itself says authorization does not mean these products are safe or “FDA approved.”

The choice, then, is not old versus new. It is one set of risks against another.

And for nga-nga, science has not yet supplied a neat answer to the comparison.

The leaf behind the habit

Then there is the leaf itself.

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) identifies Native Batek as a chewing-tobacco type.

In 2024, NTA-registered trading centers accepted 24.62 million kilograms of Native/Dark Leaf tobacco worth P4.55 billion at farmgate.

The crop accounted for 50.2 percent of tobacco accepted by those centers and involved 22,707 registered farmers cultivating 13,095 hectares.

One of them is Juan Dumpit, 70, of Bauang, La Union. He has grown Native Batek since 1984.

For Dumpit, tobacco is not a chemical delivery system. It is a crop. A price. A harvest. A livelihood.

The possibility that nicotine can increasingly be delivered without the leaf raises a question that begins in the mouth but ends in the field.

What happens to the farmer when nicotine no longer needs the tobacco leaf in the finished product?

What remains

Paycowan has heard the warnings.

“I heard that some people say that it causes cancer in the gums,” he said.

He continues to chew. At least 10 times a day. Each chew can last about an hour.

The habit has survived because it is familiar. Because it is social. Because it belongs to him.

A nicotine pouch cannot offer that history.

But it does not contain the areca nut at the center of the traditional chew’s cancer risk.

Neither choice is harmless.

One is old enough to have become a culture.

The other is new enough to still be defining its place.

And somewhere between them is the tobacco leaf — grown by farmers, used by consumers and facing a market that is beginning to change around it.