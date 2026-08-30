The body of a pregnant woman who was aboard a capsized boat on Mapanuepe Lake in San Marcelino, Zambales, was recovered on 30 August 2026.
According to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, the woman was the last of the 13 passengers reported missing after their motorized banca capsized on 27 August.
The group had crossed the lake on their way home to Sitio Lumibao from Buhawen Proper after receiving vaccinations at the barangay center and attending a 4Ps meeting.
The motorized banca reportedly overturned due to overloading while the group was traveling home.