Two bodies belonging to children were recovered during a search and retrieval operation at Lake Mapanuepe in Barangay Buhawen, San Marcelino, Zambales, on 29 August 2026.

The two were among those reported missing after their boat capsized on the lake on 27 August after traveling to another sitio.

Authorities said that at around 10:10 a.m., Marcelo Balario and five other passengers were aboard a motorized banca from Sitio Lumibao en route to Buhawen Proper when they noticed the lifeless body of a child floating in the middle of the lake.