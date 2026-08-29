Two bodies belonging to children were recovered during a search and retrieval operation at Lake Mapanuepe in Barangay Buhawen, San Marcelino, Zambales, on 29 August 2026.
The two were among those reported missing after their boat capsized on the lake on 27 August after traveling to another sitio.
Authorities said that at around 10:10 a.m., Marcelo Balario and five other passengers were aboard a motorized banca from Sitio Lumibao en route to Buhawen Proper when they noticed the lifeless body of a child floating in the middle of the lake.
They immediately retrieved the body and brought it to Buhawen Proper, prompting responding personnel to continue their search, rescue and retrieval (SRR) operation in the area.
At around 11:05 a.m., another lifeless body of a child was found and successfully retrieved from Lake Mapanuepe.
The bodies were subsequently brought to FAMA Funeral Home Service.
Meanwhile, search and retrieval operations continued throughout the day for the missing pregnant victim.
According to the local government of San Marcelino, the LGU will shoulder the funeral service expenses for the two child victims as part of its efforts to support their families.