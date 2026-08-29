The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on August 27 in Sitio Tres, Barangay Uguis.

The fatality was identified as Jhay-em Abellano, 24, single and a college student who resided in the area. The other victim, a 21-year-old female college student, was not identified for security and privacy reasons as she continues to recover from her injuries.

According to police, a witness saw the two victims traveling toward their residence aboard a motorcycle when the suspect, who was also riding a motorcycle, approached them and allegedly fired multiple shots.

Abellano sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back and both sides of his body. He was rushed to the Nueva Era Rural Health Unit but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to her thigh and an abrasion on her abdomen. Police said she remains in stable condition and under observation.

Police said four fired 9mm cartridge cases were recovered from the crime scene.

Following the shooting, Nueva Era police secured the area, conducted a dragnet and hot-pursuit operation, reviewed available closed-circuit television footage and identified possible witnesses.

The operation led to the arrest of the suspect at about 7:12 a.m. the following morning. The arrest was witnessed by a barangay official and documented using two alternative recording devices, according to police.

The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights before being brought to the Nueva Era Municipal Police Station for documentation and processing. He was later taken to the Nueva Era Rural Health Unit for medical examination and remains under police custody.

According to the INPPO, the shooting was reportedly prompted by an old grudge. Police are preparing charges for murder and attempted murder against the suspect.

Police are also continuing their investigation into the incident and the possible involvement of another suspect.

Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Director PCOL Joemar Q. Labiano said the arrest within hours of the shooting demonstrated the importance of coordination among police units, intelligence gathering and community cooperation in responding to violent incidents.