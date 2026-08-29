The MMDA reported knee-deep flooding along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Parañaque City and at Zapote Junction in Las Piñas City.

The portion of Dr. A. Santos Avenue in front of SM Sucat was not passable to light vehicles, while light vehicles were also unable to pass through Zapote Junction in Barangay Zapote.

Other sections of Dr. A. Santos Avenue, including areas near Olivarez School and the corner of Canaynay Avenue, had gutter- to half-knee-deep flooding but remained open to traffic.

Flooding was also recorded along several major roads in Quezon City. Gutter-deep water was reported at Balintawak northbound, A. Bonifacio Cloverleaf southbound, Central Terminal northbound, Dario Bridge southbound, EDSA North Avenue northbound and E. Rodriguez Avenue.

Only one lane was passable along EDSA Oliveros northbound, where gutter-deep flooding was reported.

In Caloocan, gutter-deep flooding affected portions of Rizal Avenue at 10th Avenue eastbound and 11th Avenue westbound. C3 Road corner NLEX Connector had below-gutter-deep flooding.

Portions of EDSA in Pasay City were also affected, with gutter-deep flooding reported along the EDSA-Roxas Boulevard northbound section.

In Valenzuela, several points along MacArthur Highway had below-gutter-deep flooding, including areas near Goodyear/Toyota, T. Santiago Street, Karuhatan Road and Fatima Hospital. All remained passable to vehicles.

Gutter-deep flooding was also reported in parts of Malabon, including M.H. Del Pilar Street and Don Basilio Bautista, while the SM Marikina-Marcos Highway underloop westbound in Marikina had similar flooding.

In Mandaluyong, Boni Avenue corner F. Ortigas Street had gutter- to half-knee-deep flooding.

Despite the widespread flooding, the MMDA said affected roads generally remained passable to all types of vehicles, except for the two locations in Parañaque and Las Piñas and the restricted section of EDSA Oliveros.

The agency urged motorists to monitor its flood alerts and adjust their routes as conditions could change with continuing rain.