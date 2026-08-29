Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chair George Erwin Garcia on Saturday, 29 August, expected a low voter turnout in the special elections in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, due to bad weather.
“Syempre ‘yung iba mas iniingatan nila ang kanilang kalusugan lalo na ‘yung may nararamdaman, lalo na ‘yung may comorbidities and so, therefore, hindi na lang sila lumalabas sa mga tirahan nila,” Garcia said.
The COMELEC chief said the poll body would be satisfied with a 50-percent voter turnout.
“Kuntento na tayo kahit maka 50 percent man lang ang bumoto,” Garcia said.
Dasmariñas City has a total of 447,000 registered voters.
Garcia also disclosed that the COMELEC discussed the possibility of extending voting hours for the special elections held Saturday to elect the city’s representative.
Despite the expected low voter turnout, Garcia assured that it would not affect the proclamation of the winning candidate.
“Ang sabi po ng batas din ang ipoprokalama ng COMELEC ay kung sino lamang ay may pinakamataas na boto na nakuha sa lahat ng mga kandidato,” Garcia said.
The special election was held to fill the congressional seat left vacant following the expulsion of former Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga Jr. for disorderly conduct.
Five candidates are vying for the seat, including Barzaga’s mother, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga.