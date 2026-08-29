Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chair George Erwin Garcia on Saturday, 29 August, expected a low voter turnout in the special elections in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, due to bad weather.

“Syempre ‘yung iba mas iniingatan nila ang kanilang kalusugan lalo na ‘yung may nararamdaman, lalo na ‘yung may comorbidities and so, therefore, hindi na lang sila lumalabas sa mga tirahan nila,” Garcia said.

The COMELEC chief said the poll body would be satisfied with a 50-percent voter turnout.