Officers later caught the suspect allegedly taking electrical wires from the bridge. He attempted to flee but was eventually cornered underneath the structure, police said.

Personnel from the 805th Maneuver Company coordinated with the Sta. Rita Municipal Police Station, Tacloban City Police Office Station 3 and Bureau of Fire Protection Regional Office 8 to safely retrieve the suspect.

Police recovered 24.6 meters of No. 22 THHN electrical wire valued at ₱14,391, a bolt cutter, screwdriver and wire cutter. Authorities also found ₱26,112 in cash in different denominations.

The suspect was turned over to the Sta. Rita police for investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.

Serna said police visibility around the San Juanico Bridge would be intensified to prevent further theft, stressing the importance of keeping the vital Leyte-Samar link properly illuminated for motorists at night.