Pru Life UK urges shift to global investing with new income fund

“For years, many investors relied on the expectation that a single market or asset class would deliver the returns they needed. Those days are done,” said Princess Balingit, chief investment officer of Pru Life UK.

Addressing concentration risk

The PRULink Strategic Income Fund is structured as a multi-asset, multi-manager fund-of-funds, giving investors exposure to a diversified mix of global securities across regions and sectors.

This approach seeks to address a common gap among Filipino investors — overexposure to domestic markets — by spreading investments across multiple asset classes and geographies.

The fund is designed to deliver steady returns while managing downside risks, particularly during periods of market uncertainty.

Offered in both peso (unhedged) and US dollar denominations, the fund simplifies access to global markets without requiring investors to build and manage multiple offshore investments on their own.

“With the PRULink Strategic Income Fund, investors gain the growth potential of global markets with the reassurance of expert management guiding every decision,” Balingit said.