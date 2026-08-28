To support the expansion, Megaworld established Megaworld Global Hotels and Resorts (MGHR), which will consolidate its hospitality portfolio under two groups.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR) will manage properties in Metro Manila, Boracay, Batangas and Cebu, while Megaworld Global Hospitality (MGH) will oversee Mövenpick Manila Bay Westside, new properties in Palawan and three Iloilo hotels: Courtyard by Marriott, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo and Belmont Hotel Iloilo.

“One of our biggest contributions to nation-building is to help make our tourism industry more vibrant and attractive, especially to foreign visitors,” Megaworld President and CEO Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

Alliance Global Group Inc. President and CEO Kevin L. Tan said the expansion is expected to create jobs, support local businesses and draw more visitors to emerging destinations.

Industry veterans Socrates Alvaro and Anna Vergara will lead MHR and MGH, respectively.

Megaworld’s hospitality business posted an 11 percent increase in revenue to ₱3.1 billion in the first half of 2026, making it the company’s fastest-growing recurring income segment.

Growth was supported by the opening of the 405-room Belmont Hotel Iloilo, Megaworld’s third hotel within the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park. The opening brought the company’s hotel portfolio in Iloilo City to nearly 1,000 rooms.