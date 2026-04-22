Megaworld to deliver P21B projects in 2026

Property giant Megaworld Corporation is set to turn over about P21 billion worth of premium developments this year, underscoring continued demand for high-value properties across its township portfolio.
The planned handovers cover a mix of residential and commercial assets in key growth areas, including condominium units in Parañaque, business district lots in Bulacan, and beachside properties in Palawan.
Among the flagship projects is the P12-billion Sunny Coast Residential Resort in Westside City, located within the Entertainment City complex. The development offers condominium units designed to capitalize on coastal views of Manila Bay.
In Central Luzon, Megaworld is also preparing to deliver commercial lots within Northwin Main Street, an P8-billion district positioned as a business hub inside the broader Northwin Global City development spanning Bocaue and Marilao.
Meanwhile, in Palawan, the company will turn over lots at Paragua Beach Village, part of its eco-tourism township in San Vicente. The project quickly sold out after launch, reflecting strong investor interest in resort-style developments.
“We remain focused on continuing to establish our footprint in key areas around the country by delivering high-value properties in these tourism locations and business districts. This is our way of honoring the trust of our investors and fulfilling our part in helping build the nation. Each of these projects offers a development milestone for us, since these are designed to provide jobs, foster innovation, and become catalysts of growth in areas where we are present,” said Megaworld president and chief executive officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso.
The company said these developments form part of a broader strategy to expand its township model, which integrates residential, commercial, and lifestyle components within a single master-planned area.
Beyond project completions, Megaworld is also advancing new developments, including Ilocandia Coastown in Ilocos Norte and San Benito Private Estate in Batangas, as it continues to build out its nationwide portfolio.
The rollout highlights how large-scale township projects remain central to the company’s growth strategy, with property developers increasingly targeting mixed-use developments in emerging regional markets.