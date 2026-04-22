Megaworld to deliver P21B projects in 2026

“We remain focused on continuing to establish our footprint in key areas around the country by delivering high-value properties in these tourism locations and business districts. This is our way of honoring the trust of our investors and fulfilling our part in helping build the nation. Each of these projects offers a development milestone for us, since these are designed to provide jobs, foster innovation, and become catalysts of growth in areas where we are present,” said Megaworld president and chief executive officer Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso.

The company said these developments form part of a broader strategy to expand its township model, which integrates residential, commercial, and lifestyle components within a single master-planned area.

Beyond project completions, Megaworld is also advancing new developments, including Ilocandia Coastown in Ilocos Norte and San Benito Private Estate in Batangas, as it continues to build out its nationwide portfolio.

The rollout highlights how large-scale township projects remain central to the company’s growth strategy, with property developers increasingly targeting mixed-use developments in emerging regional markets.