Boracay to host first Hari Raya celebration on 21 March

Boracay will host its first Hari Raya celebration on 21 March 2026, marking a cultural milestone for the country’s top beach destination as it expands efforts to welcome Muslim travelers and promote cultural understanding.
The event will take place at Boracay Newcoast and is organized in partnership with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts and the Department of Tourism (DOT).
Hari Raya, also known as Eid al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan in the Muslim faith and is traditionally observed through communal prayers, gatherings and festive meals shared among families and communities.
Local officials said the initiative reflects Boracay’s growing role as an international destination that embraces diverse cultures and faith traditions.
Boracay Mayor Frolibar Bautista said the celebration aligns with the island’s vision of welcoming visitors from different backgrounds.
“Our vision for Boracay is to be a place where people of different cultures and faiths feel equally welcome. When communities come together to share traditions and stories, we build bridges of understanding. In times when many parts of the world are facing conflict, moments like this remind us that dialogue, respect, and friendship remain powerful forces for peace,” Bautista said.
Activities will be held along the coastal spaces of Boracay Newcoast and will feature cultural performances, family-oriented summer activities and community gatherings.
Organizers said designated areas will also be provided for Muslim guests to observe prayers and moments of reflection during the celebration.
Food will be one of the highlights of the event, with a festival dinner prepared by Filipino Halal chef Tahir Malikol, featuring dishes inspired by Halal culinary traditions and Ramadan celebrations.
Sonny Alvaro, cluster general manager of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts in Boracay, said tourism initiatives like the Hari Raya celebration help promote cultural awareness among travelers.
“Travel has always been one of the most meaningful ways for people to understand one another. When destinations create spaces where traditions are respected and communities feel welcome, tourism becomes more than a journey—it becomes an opportunity to celebrate humanity’s shared values,” Alvaro said.
Boracay Newcoast has also been strengthening its facilities to better accommodate Muslim travelers.
Savoy Hotel Boracay and Belmont Hotel Boracay have both been recognized as Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments and are supported by a certified Halal kitchen that ensures meals follow Halal standards.
The township is also home to Marhaba Beach, recognized as the country’s only dedicated Muslim-friendly beach space designed to provide a comfortable environment for Muslim families and travelers.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Hotel Boracay, the newest property within Boracay Newcoast, is currently working toward obtaining the same Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishment accreditation.
Organizers said the celebration aims to highlight Boracay not only as a beach destination but also as a place where cultures and traditions can be shared and appreciated.