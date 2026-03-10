Boracay to host first Hari Raya celebration on 21 March

Organizers said designated areas will also be provided for Muslim guests to observe prayers and moments of reflection during the celebration.

Food will be one of the highlights of the event, with a festival dinner prepared by Filipino Halal chef Tahir Malikol, featuring dishes inspired by Halal culinary traditions and Ramadan celebrations.

Sonny Alvaro, cluster general manager of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts in Boracay, said tourism initiatives like the Hari Raya celebration help promote cultural awareness among travelers.

“Travel has always been one of the most meaningful ways for people to understand one another. When destinations create spaces where traditions are respected and communities feel welcome, tourism becomes more than a journey—it becomes an opportunity to celebrate humanity’s shared values,” Alvaro said.

Boracay Newcoast has also been strengthening its facilities to better accommodate Muslim travelers.

Savoy Hotel Boracay and Belmont Hotel Boracay have both been recognized as Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments and are supported by a certified Halal kitchen that ensures meals follow Halal standards.

The township is also home to Marhaba Beach, recognized as the country’s only dedicated Muslim-friendly beach space designed to provide a comfortable environment for Muslim families and travelers.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Hotel Boracay, the newest property within Boracay Newcoast, is currently working toward obtaining the same Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishment accreditation.

Organizers said the celebration aims to highlight Boracay not only as a beach destination but also as a place where cultures and traditions can be shared and appreciated.