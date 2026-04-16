Megaworld expands Iloilo footprint with new hotel

The hotel’s location near key landmarks such as the Iloilo Convention Center and Festive Walk Parade positions it as a strategic asset in the township’s broader plan to become a center for business, culture, and tourism.

Belmont Hotel Iloilo also features event spaces, including a grand ballroom that can host over 300 guests, as well as multiple dining outlets and wellness facilities aimed at enhancing guest experience.

The expansion forms part of Megaworld’s broader strategy to scale up its hospitality portfolio nationwide. The group currently operates 16 hotels with around 7,500 rooms and is targeting further growth with six more properties scheduled to open by 2030.

With continued investments in integrated townships like Iloilo Business Park, the company is banking on tourism and business travel to drive long-term growth in regional markets.