Megaworld expands Iloilo footprint with new hotel

Megaworld Corporation is tightening its grip on Iloilo City’s hotel market with the opening of Belmont Hotel Iloilo, a move that brings its share to nearly a quarter of the city’s total room supply.
The 405-room development, located within the Iloilo Business Park, is the company’s third hotel in the 72-hectare township. With the addition, Megaworld now operates close to 880 room keys in the area, reinforcing its position as a dominant hospitality player in the city.
Designed to attract both business and leisure travelers, the 12-story hotel introduces new concepts in the local market, including themed children’s rooms and a mini-art gallery showcasing works by Ilonggo artists. The property also integrates cultural elements into its interiors, reflecting Iloilo’s heritage.
“We are excited to offer a truly refreshing experience for everyone at Belmont Hotel Iloilo, and this chapter marks an important milestone in our commitment to help boost tourism in the Visayas,” said Cleofe Albiso, managing director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts. “Iloilo continues to be a premier destination for local and international travelers with Iloilo Business Park leading the way.”
The hotel’s location near key landmarks such as the Iloilo Convention Center and Festive Walk Parade positions it as a strategic asset in the township’s broader plan to become a center for business, culture, and tourism.
Belmont Hotel Iloilo also features event spaces, including a grand ballroom that can host over 300 guests, as well as multiple dining outlets and wellness facilities aimed at enhancing guest experience.
The expansion forms part of Megaworld’s broader strategy to scale up its hospitality portfolio nationwide. The group currently operates 16 hotels with around 7,500 rooms and is targeting further growth with six more properties scheduled to open by 2030.
With continued investments in integrated townships like Iloilo Business Park, the company is banking on tourism and business travel to drive long-term growth in regional markets.