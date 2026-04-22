Megaworld expands carbon forests to 1,500 hectares

The company estimates that its reforestation efforts have enabled it to capture around 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, while also supporting biodiversity and local livelihoods. Many of the planted species include fruit-bearing trees such as cacao, intended to provide income opportunities for host communities.

“Our reforestation efforts drive measurable impact for our sustainability programs through three key pillars. First, planting native and endemic species directly captures and stores harmful greenhouse gases that would otherwise reach the atmosphere if left uncontained. Second, this effort helps us rebuild local ecosystems to support and protect native wildlife. Lastly, the fruit-bearing trees like cacao that we plant help create sustainable livelihood opportunities that drive economic growth for our local community partners,” Batac added.

Megaworld’s carbon forests are spread across several provinces in Luzon and the Visayas, supported by partnerships with local governments, community groups, and the Philippine Army. The initiative forms part of its “Project Tree Point Five Million,” which targets planting 3.5 million trees nationwide.

The reforestation push complements the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes shifting its office, mall, and hotel portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy, allowing it to achieve carbon neutrality for key operational emissions ahead of schedule.

