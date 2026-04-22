Megaworld expands carbon forests to 1,500 hectares

Megaworld Corporation is rapidly scaling up its environmental program, with plans to expand its carbon forest cover to 1,500 hectares this year, more than triple its footprint just three years ago.
The expansion marks a significant step in the company’s push toward carbon neutrality, as it accelerates reforestation efforts across multiple regions. From only 240 hectares in early 2023, the initiative has grown alongside a nationwide tree-planting campaign that has already exceeded 550,000 trees.
“By adopting and caring for forest lands in key areas all over the country, we are taking decisive action to protect the environment and secure a greener future for generations of Filipinos. We are grateful for the support of our partner communities and organizations who remain strategically aligned with our goal to embrace and promote sustainability,” said Jose Arnulfo Batac, head of sustainability.
The company estimates that its reforestation efforts have enabled it to capture around 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, while also supporting biodiversity and local livelihoods. Many of the planted species include fruit-bearing trees such as cacao, intended to provide income opportunities for host communities.
“Our reforestation efforts drive measurable impact for our sustainability programs through three key pillars. First, planting native and endemic species directly captures and stores harmful greenhouse gases that would otherwise reach the atmosphere if left uncontained. Second, this effort helps us rebuild local ecosystems to support and protect native wildlife. Lastly, the fruit-bearing trees like cacao that we plant help create sustainable livelihood opportunities that drive economic growth for our local community partners,” Batac added.
Megaworld’s carbon forests are spread across several provinces in Luzon and the Visayas, supported by partnerships with local governments, community groups, and the Philippine Army. The initiative forms part of its “Project Tree Point Five Million,” which targets planting 3.5 million trees nationwide.
The reforestation push complements the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes shifting its office, mall, and hotel portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy, allowing it to achieve carbon neutrality for key operational emissions ahead of schedule.