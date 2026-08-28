The systems were developed under Republic Act No. 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act.

AMIS will serve as a central repository for animal industry data, covering livestock inventories, production, vaccination, diseases, facilities, supply and demand, trade, prices, feeds, research and government programs.

The system is designed to process and analyze information to generate reports, forecasts and maps that can help government agencies, farmers, producers and policymakers make faster decisions.

In a message delivered by Undersecretary and Chief-of-Staff Alvin John Balagbag, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said reliable information could improve the government’s ability to respond to problems affecting the sector.

“Better information means better decisions. Better coordination means faster response,” Tiu Laurel said.

“If we know what animals we have, where they are, and what is happening in the field, we can detect problems earlier, respond faster, improve productivity, and protect livelihoods,” he added.

The LRS will serve as the master registry of eligible beneficiaries of the Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (AnCEF), with farmers’ groups, cooperatives and local governments expected to participate in its development and validation.

The BAI will administer both systems, while participating livestock agencies will provide data and technical expertise.

The DA said the soft launch is an initial step toward broader implementation, with the 2027 rollout expected to expand data coverage and agency participation while strengthening interoperability, data standards, cybersecurity and data governance.

The systems are ultimately intended to improve disease monitoring, food safety, resource allocation and policy planning across the livestock sector.

“Let us build one animal industry, one unified system, and one digital future,” Tiu Laurel said.