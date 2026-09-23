Trade between ASEAN and India reached $114.1 billion, while ASEAN-Russia merchandise trade stood at $17.8 billion. Trade in goods and services between ASEAN and the UK reached £62 billion, or about $84 billion, last year.

The ASEAN-India meeting also noted $7.1 billion in foreign direct investment from India in 2025, making India the bloc’s ninth-largest source of FDI.

ASEAN and India agreed to intensify negotiations on the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, or AITIGA, with officials seeking a more effective and business-friendly pact.

The review aims to make the agreement more user-friendly and trade facilitative while reflecting current business needs and supporting more resilient regional supply chains. India also proposed discussions on reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Services Agreement.

With Russia, ASEAN endorsed the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Programme on Trade and Investment Cooperation 2026–2035, covering 11 areas including trade, digital transformation, science and technology, transport, agriculture, energy, mining, climate change, circular economy, tourism and the creative economy.

The two sides also continued cooperation on digital skills, smart and sustainable cities and animation.

Meanwhile, ASEAN and the UK marked five years of their Dialogue Partnership by adopting a new Joint Ministerial Declaration on Future Economic Cooperation and an updated economic work plan.

The framework focuses on open markets, economic resilience, financial services, digital innovation, clean energy, science and technology, professional services, skills and public-private partnerships.

UK-ASEAN trade increased 17.4 percent in 2025 from the previous year, while UK investment into ASEAN reached $9.1 billion, making Britain the bloc’s sixth-largest source of FDI.

Across the three consultations, ministers cited geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts and disruptions in energy and supply chains as growing risks, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The meetings also reaffirmed support for a rules-based multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization and called for continued WTO reform.

All three consultations welcomed Timor-Leste’s accession as ASEAN’s 11th member and pledged continued technical assistance to support its integration into the regional economy.