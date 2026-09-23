Año called for the development of an ASEAN Steel Resilience Compact to complement existing regional mechanisms.

“A nation cannot defend what it cannot build,” Año said, stressing the importance of maintaining reliable access to steel as ASEAN expands infrastructure, energy and industrial capacity.

He said steel supply disruptions could affect defense readiness, particularly as the Philippines imports about 70 percent of its high-grade finished steel requirements for its armed forces.

The National Security Council official also linked steel quality to public safety, warning that substandard materials could increase risks in buildings, roads, bridges and ports, particularly in disaster-prone countries.

Año said ASEAN faces a “Steel Paradox” as rising demand for the material coincides with concentrated supply sources, volatile energy and raw material costs, uneven quality standards and tighter carbon and environmental requirements.

He proposed “resilient interdependence” as a regional approach, allowing ASEAN economies to remain open to international trade while avoiding excessive dependence on a single supplier, transport route, technology or production center.

The strategy would include diversifying raw material and energy sources, increasing local productive capacity, strengthening logistics and reserves, and developing trusted regional partnerships.

Año said ASEAN should focus not on complete self-sufficiency but on building “sufficient collective capability” by connecting the different strengths of member states.

As ASEAN chair in 2026, the Philippines is prepared to support the proposed steel resilience roadmap through sustained cooperation among governments, industry, researchers, financiers and other stakeholders.

Año said the success of the regional steel industry should ultimately be measured not only by production and trade figures, but by its ability to support safe infrastructure, maintain essential services during disasters and provide stable employment.

“Let us forge an ASEAN that remains open—but never helpless; competitive—but never brittle; sustainable—but never exclusionary; and interdependent—but always resilient,” he said.