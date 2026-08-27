CENRO Baliwag chief Dennis Vergara said that the birds were initially surrendered to personnel from the city government by a concerned local citizen, and was given a physical assessment by the Wildlife Enforcement Officers (WEO), citing that the bird are active, healthy, and uninjured.

Vergara said that, after the three raptors were found fit for release, the WEO team transported them to Biak-na-Bato National Park, where they were released back into their natural habitat.

The Brahminy Kite is classified as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. While it is not classified as a threatened species under the Philippines’ national list, the species remains protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo underscored the importance of public vigilance and prompt coordination with environmental authorities in ensuring that displaced wildlife are properly assessed and safely returned to their natural habitat.

He also expressed appreciation for the concerned citizen and local government personnel who helped facilitate the birds’ turnover to the DENR.

Pablo reminded the public to report displaced or injured wildlife to the proper authorities and to refrain from keeping or handling wildlife without the necessary authorization.