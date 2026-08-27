The Taiwan Tourism Administration’s “2026 Taiwan Day in Manila” drew 1,133 Filipino visitors during its 22 to 22 August run at One Ayala in Makati City, highlighting continued interest in Taiwan as an overseas travel destination.

The event featured four travel videos produced by Filipino creators covering food, culture, outdoor travel and stopovers in Taiwan.

It also launched the “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way” short-video contest, which is open to all Filipinos. Entries must be 30- to 60-second vertical videos and will be accepted through 15 January 2027.