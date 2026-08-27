The Taiwan Tourism Administration’s “2026 Taiwan Day in Manila” drew 1,133 Filipino visitors during its 22 to 22 August run at One Ayala in Makati City, highlighting continued interest in Taiwan as an overseas travel destination.
The event featured four travel videos produced by Filipino creators covering food, culture, outdoor travel and stopovers in Taiwan.
It also launched the “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way” short-video contest, which is open to all Filipinos. Entries must be 30- to 60-second vertical videos and will be accepted through 15 January 2027.
The event was opened by Taiwan Tourism Administration Director Cindy Chen, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines Michael Lee, Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines President Jel Directo and Philippine Travel Agencies Association President Jaison Yang, along with representatives of China Airlines, EVA Air and STARLUX Airlines.
The administration said Philippine outbound trips reached 7.64 million in 2025, a 12 percent increase from 2024.
Taiwan remains among the top three overseas destinations for Filipino travelers, according to the administration, citing 2026 Philippine Department of Tourism statistics. It attributed Taiwan’s continued appeal partly to convenient flight connections and its visa-free entry trial.
The four featured videos followed Filipino creators exploring Taiwan. Laureen Uy-Cruz covered food destinations, The Poor Traveler explored cultural sites, Kimpoy Feliciano visited outdoor destinations, and Jen Barangan-David featured Taiwan as a stopover destination.
The two-day event included interactive activities and a raffle for round-trip EVA Air tickets to Taipei, with departures from Manila, Clark or Cebu.
The Taiwan Tourism Administration will also run “Return to Taiwan, Double Your Luck” from 10 October 2026, to 31 March 2027. Eligible Filipino independent travelers who previously visited Taiwan can register for a chance to receive NT$5,000 in travel credit, while a first-time traveling companion may receive NT$3,000.
The short-video contest is jointly organized by the Taiwan Tourism Administration and CICP, with support from China Airlines and STARLUX Airlines. Winners will be announced at “Taiwan Day in Cebu” in March 2027.