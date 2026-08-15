Australian golfer Jessica Bang, who won her first professional event earlier this year, died at 18 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while preparing for a tournament in Thailand.
Bang collapsed 1 August in Bangkok and underwent emergency brain surgery but did not recover. She died Thursday, her family and tour officials said.
Bang was in Thailand to compete in the International Qualifying Tournament for the Korean women's professional tour.
The WPGA Tour of Australasia described Bang as an “outstanding young talent” who turned professional at the end of 2025 after a successful amateur career.
Her family said they were “truly heartbroken” and asked supporters to remember Bang for her achievements, passion and dedication to golf.