“We extend our deepest gratitude to Senator Bam Aquino, as well as the co-authors of the Comprehensive School Safety Act. This measure institutionalizes our ongoing reforms, including the nationwide School Safety Campaign and the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment,” Angara said in a statement.

Sen. Bam Aquino, chairman of the Senate committee on basic education, sponsored the measure Wednesday and called on Congress to prioritize its passage and include it in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council's priority list.

The proposed law would establish a three-part framework covering prevention, response and recovery.

Under the prevention component, schools would be required to identify risks and provide safety training for teachers, parents and student leaders. Response measures would include emergency protocols, communication networks, active-attack drills and coordination with authorities.

The recovery component would provide psychosocial support, trauma-informed care and structured plans for affected students, school personnel and families to return to school.

Angara said the measure would give permanent legal backing to programs that are currently being implemented through department policies.

“By converting our campus security, anti-bullying, and mental health support protocols into a permanent national framework, the bill guarantees these safeguards remain funded and sustained for future generations,” he said.

The department has separately strengthened learner protection under Department Order 006, which provides guidelines for maintaining a safe and motivating learning environment.

The policy reinforces Child Protection Committees and reporting mechanisms for bullying, abuse and other threats to students.

DepEd is also expanding the National Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline in partnership with the National Center for Mental Health and is accelerating the hiring of 10,000 School Counselor Associates.

The bill comes after a June shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that killed three students and injured 20 others, followed by an 18 August shooting at a school in Zamboanga City that left a student and the suspected gunman dead.