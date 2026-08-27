Their return followed the arrival of another Filipino crew member on 22 August after the vessel was struck by a drone near the Russian port city.

Representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Manila International Airport Authority medical team met the two seafarers upon arrival and provided airport and financial assistance, as well as initial medical checkups.

The DMW and OWWA directed their deploying agency, LT Marine Offshore Services Inc., to ensure that the seafarers undergo medical and psychological debriefings and immediately receive all benefits and compensation due to them.

The DMW also reminded manning agencies to closely monitor the condition of their crew members and comply with safety protocols for vessels passing through the Black Sea.