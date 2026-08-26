The consulate provided the seafarers with temporary accommodation and arranged their travel before their repatriation to Manila.

The 13 seafarers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Tuesday aboard Emirates flight ET644.

They were welcomed and assisted by personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

The seafarers were also provided financial, accommodation and transportation assistance as part of the government’s response to their welfare needs.

OWWA said it continues to coordinate with the Philippine Consulate in Accra and other concerned agencies to ensure the welfare of the seafarers and provide them with appropriate assistance following their return.

The agency said it would continue supporting the seafarers as they recover from their experience abroad and reintegrate into their communities.