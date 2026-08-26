According to investigators, an argument broke out between the two men while they were drinking. The motive behind the dispute remains under investigation.

At the height of the altercation, the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot Poblete several times, hitting him in the head and right arm.

The suspect fled after the shooting.

Personnel from the Tabuk City Police Office responded to the scene and recovered several spent shells from an M16 rifle.

Police subsequently launched a manhunt that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is now in police custody, while homicide charges are being prepared against him.