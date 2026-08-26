Raids and enforcement activities were conducted in Tacloban City, Iligan City, Pagadian City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tondo, Caloocan City, Bacolod, Mandaue and Cebu City.

Nestlé Philippines Inc., which produces MAGGI products, welcomed the coordinated operations, saying the campaign would help protect consumers, retailers and legitimate businesses from counterfeit goods.

“Product quality and consumer welfare remain among our highest priorities. We will continue working closely with authorities to help ensure that consumers have access to genuine Nestlé products,” a Nestlé Philippines representative said.

The company said the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit products violate Philippine laws, including intellectual property and food safety regulations.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said authorities would continue pursuing illegal operations involving counterfeit goods.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance approach toward illegal operations involving counterfeit goods,” Nartatez said. “We will continue working to protect consumers and support efforts that keep genuine products in the market.”

The crackdown underscores the risks posed by counterfeit food products to consumer safety and legitimate businesses, while reinforcing efforts by authorities and manufacturers to prevent fake goods from reaching the market.