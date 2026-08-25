"We are continuously monitoring the situation. Mostly unharmed. Of the 400 seafarers, 381 are unharmed,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said more Filipino seafarers have expressed their intent to return to the Philippines amid rising tensions in the Black Sea.

"There were also those who hinted that they did not want to proceed to the northern Black Sea due to the severity of the situation," the DMW chief added.

Cacdac also said that the DMW, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs, will be providing assistance to seafarers such as repatriation and financial assistance.

The DMW chief added that the families of the affected seafarers were also given assistance such as psychosocial support and education for the children of the fatalities.

According to the DMW, three Filipino seafarers have died while 15 others were hurt due to attacks in the Black Sea.

The DMW earlier called on shipowners and licensed manning agencies to reroute vessels away from high-risk and warlike areas, including waters of the Black Sea, to protect Filipino seafarers.