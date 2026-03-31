Power Mac Center arrives at the beach

Power Mac Center (PMC) has opened its first store in Boracay at Station X, expanding access to Apple devices and digital essentials in one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

The store is positioned to serve tourists, digital nomads, and businesses, offering Apple products, accessories, and on-site support for device needs while traveling. “Using technology in a place as peaceful and beautiful as the beach is largely about enhancing the experience with nature rather than replacing it,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management.