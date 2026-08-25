The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Sandiganbayan Third Division to inhibit one of its justices from the malversation trial of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. involving an alleged flood control kickback scheme.
A state prosecutor confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE that the motion seeks the inhibition of Associate Justice Ronald Moreno.
Moreno was one of two justices who voted to allow Revilla to post ₱1 million bail in the malversation case, an offense ordinarily not bailable when evidence of guilt is strong.
Associate Justice Fritz Delos Santos also voted to grant bail.
Moreno and Delos Santos found that the prosecution’s evidence failed to meet the required quantum of evidence to establish that the evidence of Revilla’s guilt was strong.
Third Division chairperson Associate Justice Karl Miranda dissented, arguing that granting Revilla provisional liberty while his co-accused remained detained would be inconsistent.
Moreno was appointed to the Sandiganbayan on 8 June 2018 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.
Revilla is accused of involvement in an alleged kickback scheme tied to a ₱92.8-million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan, involving former Department of Public Works and Highways officials and a private contractor.
Former district engineer Henry Alcantara testified that 25 percent of the project’s budget was allegedly allocated to Revilla.