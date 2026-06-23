Former DPWH employee claims delivering boxes to Bernardo, ex-solons

Called as a witness in the graft and malversation trials of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla and his supposed cohorts, former DPWH employee Edrick San Diego said that he made a total of 10 deliveries between 2022 to 2025 to Diamond Hotel.

San Diego explained that he had received the instructions from former DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office District Engineer Henry Alcantara, noting that he served as the latter’s primary driver.

Despite the multiple trips that he allegedly conducted, he mentioned that he was not entirely sure of the contents of the boxes that he handed over to the driver of Bernardo.

Asked how he became suspicious that the contents of the box were cash, the witness mentioned that he was able to listen in to the discussions of Alcantara and Engineer John Carlo Rivera wherein information about infrastructure projects amounting to millions were supposedly exchanged.

Aside from Bernardo, San Diego said that he had also delivered boxes to former lawmakers Zaldy Co and Mitch Cajayon-Uy during the same time span.

During a hearing for the same division on Monday, 22 June, Alcantara was the person on the witness stand where he affirmed that P90-million in commitment fees was delivered to Bernardo in 2025, meant for then senator Revilla.

The former Public Works executive stated, however, that there was no proof nor evidentiary material to prove that the accused former solon had in fact received the funds.

San Diego said that he and Alcantara’s relationship was close, with the latter serving as a godparent for the driver’s wedding.

He also claimed that he only resigned from the DPWH in February 2025 as his payroll was no longer being processed, the same time that he was also supposedly receiving subpoenas from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Notably, San Diego’s name was previously mentioned by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as a supposed “BGC Boys” or the “Bulacan Group of Contractors” being identified as a private contractor rather than a public works employee.

The other “BGC Boys” ex-DPWH officials Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, and Arjay Domasig are currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail - Male Dormitory in Payatas, being a co-accused in the case against Revilla for the P92.8-million anomalous flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.