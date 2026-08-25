The Commission on Elections (Comelec) sees no major security threats to the 14 September Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections but is closely monitoring possible disruptions from bad weather.
Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that typhoons and flooding remain the agency’s main concerns as it prepares for the region’s inaugural parliamentary polls.
“We are more worried about the typhoon, to be honest. Because we know that the typhoon that happened here, the southwest monsoon, although it did not affect the part of Mindanao, but some typhoons are entering. That is our concern,” Laudiangco said.
The Comelec is preparing alternative voting centers, including schools that are not affected by flooding. Laudiangco said widespread flooding could prevent voters from reaching polling places.
The poll body may suspend and reset the elections if a calamity makes voting impractical, citing its authority under Section 5 of the Omnibus Election Code.
As of Monday, the Comelec had recorded 15 arrests for election gun ban violations, with more than 20 firearms confiscated.
The cases have undergone inquest proceedings and were referred to prosecutors, he said.
Laudiangco warned the public against carrying firearms without a certificate of authority, noting that security checkpoints have been established across the region.
The Comelec is also treating the ambush involving Bangsamoro interim chief minister Abdulraof Macacua as an election-related incident.
“It happened during the campaign period, and then it happened immediately after the interim chief minister took the oath to his political party,” Laudiangco said.
“But as we said, even though we consider this an election-related incident, hopefully, this is an isolated incident,” he added.
The Comelec has established about 25,000 checkpoints in the region, with the number expected to increase as the election approaches.
Laudiangco said the agency does not want heightened security measures to make communities feel militarized.
“We don't want the place to look militarized. [If] the checkpoints need to be increased, at least it will be clear to our countrymen because our signages are there. So they know that everything that the uniformed personnel do there is Comelec-related work," he said.
14 September has been declared a special nonworking day in BARMM.