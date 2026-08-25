“We are more worried about the typhoon, to be honest. Because we know that the typhoon that happened here, the southwest monsoon, although it did not affect the part of Mindanao, but some typhoons are entering. That is our concern,” Laudiangco said.

The Comelec is preparing alternative voting centers, including schools that are not affected by flooding. Laudiangco said widespread flooding could prevent voters from reaching polling places.

The poll body may suspend and reset the elections if a calamity makes voting impractical, citing its authority under Section 5 of the Omnibus Election Code.

As of Monday, the Comelec had recorded 15 arrests for election gun ban violations, with more than 20 firearms confiscated.

The cases have undergone inquest proceedings and were referred to prosecutors, he said.

Laudiangco warned the public against carrying firearms without a certificate of authority, noting that security checkpoints have been established across the region.