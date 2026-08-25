The activities were reportedly intended to secure access to areas covered by the proposed projects.

Community advocates stressed that discussions with individual barangay officials cannot substitute for the legally required consent of affected Indigenous communities.

The projects remain the subject of a case before the Court of Appeals challenging the validity of the Certificates Precondition issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

Isnag residents alleged that the original Free, Prior and Informed Consent process was marred by procedural irregularities and failed to secure genuine community consent.

Residents have opposed the projects for years over concerns that they could inundate ancestral lands and cultural sites and disrupt local ecosystems.

Previous community assemblies resulted in resolutions opposing the hydropower projects. The developer, however, proceeded with agreements involving selected community representatives, a move that opponents said caused divisions within the community.

Residents also alleged irregularities in documents connected with the process.

The communities maintained that the pending court case should be respected before further ground activities or consultations are undertaken.

Local watchdogs said they continue to monitor activities within Kabugao’s ancestral domain to prevent unauthorized entry into areas covered by the proposed projects.