“A great workplace is one where people are empowered to transform opportunities into meaningful impact,” TP in the Philippines CEO Rahul Jolly said.

“Receiving our ninth consecutive Great Place to Work certification, as TP celebrates its 30th year in the Philippines, is a testament to the work culture we have intentionally built over the past three decades,” he added.

TP began operations in the Philippines in 1996 and now employs around 60,000 people across 29 sites nationwide.

As AI increasingly reshapes the workplace, TP said it is investing in programs that prepare employees to work alongside emerging technologies. Its TP.ai FAB program provides employees with practical AI skills aimed at improving productivity and creating greater value for clients.

“The future of work will increasingly be defined by the powerful collaboration between people and AI,” TP Group CEO Jorge Amar said.

“Building a high-trust workplace has never been more important,” he added.

Beyond AI training, TP operates employee programs including TP Women, which supports women's leadership and career development, and TP Pride, which promotes workplace inclusion.

TP Harmony supports underrepresented groups, including persons with disabilities, caregivers and solo parents, while TP Legacy provides retiring employees with transition support and access to an alumni community.

Entering its fourth decade in the Philippines, TP said it plans to continue investing in Filipino talent while expanding its use of responsible AI and other technologies across its operations.